Cohasset Police Looking for Missing Man, 78

Police in Massachusetts are looking for a missing Cohasset resident who has Alzheimer's Disease.

The Cohasset Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Michael Lombardy.

Police say Lombardy was last seen driving a 2008 grey Mercedes C-300 in the area of Hingham Square on Tuesday.

Lombardy has not been heard from since early Tuesday morning, police said.

Anyone who sees Lombardy or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.