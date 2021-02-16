Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
cohasset

Cohasset Police Looking for Missing Man, 78

The Cohasset Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Michael Lombardy.

Police in Massachusetts are looking for a missing Cohasset resident who has Alzheimer's Disease.

The Cohasset Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Michael Lombardy.

Police say Lombardy was last seen driving a 2008 grey Mercedes C-300 in the area of Hingham Square on Tuesday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 2 hours ago

African American Trail Project Brings Black History to Life in Boston and Beyond

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Mass Vaccination Site Opens at Worcester State University

Lombardy has not been heard from since early Tuesday morning, police said.

Anyone who sees Lombardy or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This article tagged under:

cohassetMassachusettssilver alertcohasset police departmentmichael lombardy
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us