Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
cohasset

Cohasset Police Seek Driver That Hit and Killed Dog

Police are looking for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee model year 2011-2022 with chrome trim, and it likely has front right end damage

By Thea DiGiammerino

Cohasset Police Department

Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts are searching for a driver who hit and killed a dog Monday then took off.

The dog was hit near the intersection of Pond Street and Clay Spring Road just before 8 a.m., police said. They are looking for a white Jeep Grand Cherokee model year 2011-2022, with chrome trim. The vehicle will likely have damage to the front right end.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with surveillance footage is asked to contact Cohasset police. Anyone who thinks they recognize the vehicle or with other infomation can call the Cohasset Police Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball at 781-383-1055 ext. 6125.

This article tagged under:

cohasset
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us