Cohasset

Explosion, fire at Cohasset recycling facility; police investigating cause

It took more than two hours, and firefighters from Scituate and Norwell, to put out the fires at the Cohasset Recycling Transfer Facility, police said

By Asher Klein

First responders battling fires at the Cohasset Recycling Transfer Facility in the Massachusetts town on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.
Cohasset Police Department

Firefighters battled a fire in several structures at a town recycling facility in Cohasset, Massachusetts, after receiving a report of an explosion early Monday, police said.

First responders were called to the Recycling Transfer Facility about 5:47 a.m. and found a garage and adjacent sheds burning, according to police.

It took more than two hours, and firefighters from Scituate and Norwell, to put out the fires, police said.

Officials didn't share what, if anything, they suspect started the fire, which was under state and local police investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear if service at the facility was affected by the fires.

