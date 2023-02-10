Local

Massachusetts State Police

Col. Christopher Mason, Head of Mass. State Police, Set to Retire Next Week, Sources Say

By Kathy Curran

Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason
NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason is set to step down next week, sources tell the NBC10 Investigators.

His departure is set for Feb. 17.

Last week, the Massachusetts State Police earned full accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission, with Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy commending Mason, his staff and the members of the department in a statement "for accomplishing this goal and for their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional police services."

Mason was appointed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker in November 2019.

This Nov. 13, 2019, file photo shows Christopher Mason being named new head of the Massachusetts State Police at the State House in Boston by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.
