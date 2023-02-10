Col. Christopher Mason, Head of Mass. State Police, Set to Retire Next Week, Sources Say

Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason is set to step down next week, sources tell the NBC10 Investigators.

His departure is set for Feb. 17.

Last week, the Massachusetts State Police earned full accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission, with Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy commending Mason, his staff and the members of the department in a statement "for accomplishing this goal and for their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional police services."

Mason was appointed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker in November 2019.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.