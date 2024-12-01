Cold and breezy Sunday in New England

Welcome to December and Meteorological Winter. Sunday will be breezy with partly cloudy skies. The breeze will make it feel about 8 degrees colder than the actual temperature. Which means it won't feel warmer than 30 degrees at any point, especially along the coast.

Dry and cold weather continues for southern New England into next week. Highs will range from the mid-30s to low 40s, with overnight lows dipping into the teens and 20s. Normal highs for the first half of December will fall from 46 to 42 degrees — good chance we are below normal along the way.

The next chance for widespread precipitation arrives Wednesday night into Thursday as a system brings a mix of light snow and rain. Right now, accumulations are possible, but unless the forecast changes, do not expect a white blanket across Mass.

By Friday, colder air moves in, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far, with highs only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Full days below freezing possible next weekend.