Cold and sunny, with a chance of snow showers or flurries

A brisk northerly wind continues Monday, so our wind chills will be in the 20s with highs in the 30s.

Sunshine again is found all over the northeast, as high pressure settles in from the north. Farther southeast across Cape Cod, the islands and Plymouth County we will see clouds slowly roll in from offshore.

There will be some snow showers or flurries developing Monday evening, and those snow showers continue off and on through Wednesday in those areas. The ocean-effect snow will add up to only a coating to 1 inch through the next couple days.

Temperatures continue to stay in the 30s through midweek with lots of dry weather farther inland across New England. Even at the coast we see sunshine returning midweek.

A warm up boosts our temps to the 40s then around 50 by Friday into the weekend, especially in southern New England. After a pretty quiet and dry week, we unfortunately have rain chances returning just in time for this weekend.

Saturday brings us a light wintry mix to the mountains, with scattered rain showers south. Sunday may also give us a couple sprinkles, but overall it will be partly sunny and mild. Then we cool back to more seasonable highs in the mid to upper 30s next week.