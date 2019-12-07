Massachusetts

Cold, Breezy, But Clear Weekend

Friday's wintry mix is long gone, however it left us a few icy spots around.

Aside from a few flurries in ski country today, most of New England enjoys chilly sunshine with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

“Triple C” weather settles in tonight: clear, calm, and cold. That means lows will drop into the single digits and teens for many, with temperatures closer to 20 right at the coast.

Sunday brings a change of wind direction, and a slight boost in temperature. With a south wind highs will be in the 30s to near 40 with a mixture of sun and clouds. There still might be a few snow showers moving through Northern New England, but it won’t be anything too organized.

Monday and Tuesday bring our next storm, but this one will be warm and wet. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60, and much of Southern New England will likely see 1-3” of rain.

That, combined with lots of snowmelt, will result in some big puddles and flooding early next week.

We’ll also watch the end of the storm, which may end as a burst of snow with colder air arriving early Wednesday.

Our weather is chilly and quiet after that, until another storm potentially arrives next weekend. Right now that too is looking more wet than white.

