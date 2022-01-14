Cold Emergency Declared in Boston Ahead of Arctic Blast of Frigid Air

Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency for Boston on Saturday, when frigid weather will drop temperatures and wind chill extremely low.

The city is turning Boston Centers for Youth & Families facilities that are open Saturday into warming centers, Wu said Friday. See a list of the facilities here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"We're working quickly to make sure all of our residents and families are protected during this weekend's extremely cold weather," she said in a statement. "I urge all Boston residents to stay warm and safe, and check on your neighbors during this cold emergency."

NBC10 Boston's weather team is forecasting brutal cold to settle across New England Saturday, with the "feels like" temperature in the -15 to -35 degree range.

NBC10 Boston

The city issues cold emergencies when the wind chill is expected to be below 10 degrees for a day.

Officials noted the increased risk of people getting hypothermia and frostbite if out for prolonged periods in the extreme cold, especially among unhoused people, the elderly and young children.

Temperatures will drop before we see some snow hit the region overnight into Monday.

Boston police will looking out for vulnerable people outside who may need to be taken to shelters.

The BCYF centers that will serve as warming centers will still host their regular programming. Anyone who enters will need to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose, and they'll have to sign in.