Cold Front Approaches Overnight Sunday into Monday

We had a warm and cloudy day to end the weekend with a gusty south wind. A few showers rolled across the Cape & south coast, but most spots remained dry. Sprinkles and showers become more widespread overnight Sunday into Monday morning as a cold front approaches. Monday morning lows drop to the 60s with humid air and some fog between the rain. Rumbles of thunder are possible through Monday morning too.

We see a break in the rain Monday afternoon with peaks of sun, then a stray pop up shower or storm will be possible through sunset as the cold front moves through. By Tuesday, we dry out with full sun and the humidity is long-gone behind the cold front and as high pressure returns. Highs will be a touch cooler but in the 70s. Even cooler air is around for Wednesday with more sun and highs in the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday our humidity is on the rise and so are our temperatures. We reach the low 80s for the first round of tournament golf in Brookline, MA for the U.S. Open on Thursday. We stay dry until Thursday night as a cold front approaches the northeast. Stay tuned to rain timing as this can certainly change. For now, the storms and showers move through overnight and linger Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday and muggy before the front moves out that evening. Showers may linger as another shortwave passes through New England early, most of the day is dry. High pressure takes over for the majority of Father’s Day weekend as sunshine returns and highs in the 70s. Picture-perfect for any outdoor plans, especially Sunday! Next week there is a chance for a big warm up on the way…80s to low 90s, but since this is 8-10 days away we will keep watch on that.