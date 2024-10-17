Cold start Thursday, warmer temps expected this weekend

We’ll climb out of the cold Thursday morning with plenty of blue skies (and fingers). Dry air and plentiful sun will boost us back to the upper 50s in most spots. It may take until the late afternoon, but we’ll get there.

Along the coast we could see a very gentle onshore wind, so our highs should be capped at the mid-50s.

A well-advertised warming trend is on tap for the weekend.

This is stellar news for the Head of the Charles Regatta AND any other outdoor plans (get your late-season outdoor painting done).

Highs both days will soar back to the 70s, but once again along the coast we may fall short with a sea breeze.

Fret not, there are more opportunities through the middle of next week.

Our warmest stretch may be on Monday and Tuesday as highs climb into the mid and upper 70s! Cooler weather will eventually catch up to us by the end of next week, bringing us back to October reality.