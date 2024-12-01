Cold temperatures bring that winter feeling to New England

Today is the first day of Meteorological Winter and it will sure feel like winter across New England with temperatures in the 30s this afternoon and wind chills in the 20s. The good news is that it’s a relatively quiet day in terms of weather and we’re not expecting any issues along the roadways on this busy travel day.

Expect a dry and cold afternoon with a blend of sunshine and clouds, a stray flurry or snow shower across the higher terrain a few Ocean-effect rain/snow showers may develop across the Islands and Cape as well. Temps reach the mid to upper 30s south, low to mid 30s north, a gusty northwest wind will make it feel like the 20s.

Cold with decreasing clouds overnight and a diminishing wind. Most of the region stays dry except for the higher elevations where we’ll continue to see some scattered snow showers. Lows mid 20s near the coast, teens and 20s inland and north.

The pattern remains cold through the middle of the work week with highs in the 30s and lows mostly in the 20s, some teens in the traditionally colder spots. A few Ocean-effect snow showers may develop across the Cape Monday night into Tuesday as our winds turn more out of the northwest, scattered mountain snow showers will continue due to an upsloping wind.

Low pressure will move through New England late Wednesday night into Thursday delivering a light accumulation of snow across the interior. Closer to the coast, its looking like the precipitation will start off as light snow overnight Wednesday and change to a mix of rain and snow early Thursday morning before ending in the afternoon as plain rain, still some details to iron out in terms of precipitation type and snow accumulation amounts, overall, it doesn’t look like a major event, but we’ll keep an eye on it as it coincides with Thursday morning’s commute.

By Friday, we’ll be dealing with an Arctic airmass which will be sticking around into the weekend with highs barely breaking 30 both Friday and Saturday, overnight lows mostly in the teens.

Have a great afternoon!