Temperatures are rebounding in Mass., just in time for Memorial Day

May Gray is gone, warmer and drier days are on the way.

After passing showers Saturday morning, partly cloudy skies still linger, but the sun is noticeable throughout the holiday weekend. This, along with the wind from the northwest, will bring high temperatures into the mid-60s Sunday. Temperatures are expected to finally climb to "normal" on Memorial Day.

The day typically viewed as the unofficial start to summer will in fact usher in warmer weather throughout the final few days of May. There’s a drier pattern for Monday and Tuesday, as temperatures touch the 70s by the middle of the week.

If you’re traveling by air, trouble spots are more likely though the nation’s mid-section and mid-South, with three days of thunderstorms between Texas and Tennessee.

That’ll bring rain to New England by Thursday evening, and scattered thunderstorms Thursday.