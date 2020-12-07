Cold Weather for Now, Storm Possible This Weekend

New England continues to be under the influence of the Saturday nor’easter.

That storm now in eastern Canada is still generating a cold wind from the north west. Not as strong as Sunday, but with wind of 10 to 20 mph at a temperature in the low 30s, that means we have a sub freezing wind chill factor for this pretty Monday.

Weak pressure comes in Monday night for another cold night and a stiffening wind from the north.

Clouds will be on the increase as an upper level disturbance goes over, with a low temperature in the 20s.

In addition, we have a another ocean storm powering up off of North Carolina, where it snowed a little bit Monday morning. That storm will become a powerhouse well to our east, but there may be a little light rain or snow clipping eastern Massachusetts late Monday night and early Tuesday.

Other than on Cape Cod, where ocean effect clouds may linger during the day with a few snowflakes or raindrops, our Tuesday turns mostly sunny and colder. High temperature mostly near freezing, with the wind gusting past 25 miles an hour and even colder wind chill factor.

Clouds will return again Tuesday night as a warm front approaches the region. This will result in a period of possible snow Wednesday morning in western and northern New England, and some rain or snow showers south and east mid-day and afternoon. Temperatures once again will be in the 30s.

Behind that warm front it does warm up for later in the week, with temperatures getting back into the 40s for most Thursday and Friday.

Then a storm approaching over the weekend will generate even warmer weather with temperatures possibly near 50 degrees to start the weekend.

A strong storm is likely to pass to the west and north of New England, with a chance of rain here before the weekend is done. There’s also the possibility that there could be some snow in the mountains ahead of the rain, and rain may change back to snow before ending Sunday or Monday as it turns much colder again next week.

Stay tuned to our First Alert 10-day forecast for the latest developments.