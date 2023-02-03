Thousands Already Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England

As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come.

There were about 7,400 outages across New England at about 11:30 a.m., but the numbers are expected to rise as the cold dips further and the wind picks up Friday evening into Saturday morning. The thermometer was dipping below 0 in northern New England, with wind chills 30 degrees below, and wind chills will stay that low into Saturday afternoon.

Get the latest forecast on the cold and wind chill here.

Today: AM flurry, falling temperatures, stinging wind chill drops below zero by afternoon. Temperatures falling through the teens south, dropping below zero north. Wind gusts to 40 mph. Overnight Friday Night: Lows below zero, frostbite-inducing wind chill -20° to -40°. Wind gusts to 40 mph. Mostly clear. Saturday: Dangerous morning wind chill, cold & fair. Highs in the teens south, around zero north, subzero wind chill. Sunday: Mostly cloudy and much milder. Highs around 40°, 30s north.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Massachusetts

There were about 3,350 customers without power statewide as of 11:30 a.m., down from 4,600 minutes before, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency's outage map.

New Hampshire

About 420 customers had lost power across the state's power utility companies.

Vermont

There were few outages in Vermont Friday morning — just seven customers had lost power, all in Windham County, according to the Vermont Outages page.

Maine

A total of 360 customers were without power in Maine, according to Central Maine Power.

Rhode Island

There were scattered small outages across the state Friday morning, according to Rhode Island Energy.

Connecticut

About 3,300 customers had lost power in Connecticut, Eversource reported.

Boston is bracing for what is predicted to be a brutally cold snap of weather, as Arctic air sweeps into New England

Cold weather issues to watch out for:

Shelters for unhoused people may become overwhelmed and have to turn people away. In Boston, South Station was being opened to the unhoused.

Transportation could be affected by the cold weather — the MBTA was monitoring its railways for issues and planning to keep as many vehicles inside as possible to protect them from the elements. Transportation officials were warning that people flying to and from Logan airport check about delays or cancellations due to the cold.

With people running space heaters to help stay warm inside, the risk of fire, especially overnight, is heightened. Compounding that, fire hydrants can freeze over in the cold, complicating the response for firefighters, along with the low temperatures and strong winds.

Water main breaks are more likely in cold weather as well.