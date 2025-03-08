Cold weekend before temps rebound to the 60s midweek

New Englanders continue to restore power and clean up from Friday’s wind damage. After a calmer night, the wind ramps up to around 40 mph for Saturday afternoon.

The nuisance wind means the wind chill has returned. On Saturday, it feels like the upper 20s at best with the sun as highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

The strongest wind will be across the Berkshires with gusts from the west up to 50 mph and a continued wind advisory on Saturday. And a passing flurry or sprinkle is possible as some lake effect snow blows across western and southern New England. Upslope mountain snow brings another couple inches to ski resorts.

The weekend will be colder, but actually seasonable as our normal highs are in the low to mid 40s. That’s exactly what we get both Saturday and Sunday.

Daylight saving time also begins Sunday morning, so it’s time to change your smoke detector, weather radio, and carbon monoxide batteries. Sunday brings us less wind and temps in the mid 40s with a sunrise at 7:05 and sunset at 6:44 in Boston.

Temps slowly rebound to the 50s on Monday, to around 60 by midweek as we get a south wind and a shift in the jet stream. There will be minimal rain chances next week, too, as we have a split jet stream and the northern tier of the U.S. is in between.

Northern New England does get clipped by some light snow to showers Monday, though. Evening showers will be around Thursday to warming temps again into the following weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day is NEXT Monday, so next weekend will be filled with celebrations and parades. Spring temps stick around and some showers move in by Sunday. Stay tuned!