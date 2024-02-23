Cold weekend but a warm up is on the way next week

A weak system will slide through New England Friday providing rain south and a mixture of rain and snow north.

Expect to see precipitation shut down from west to east Friday afternoon with eastern portions of New England holding on to rain showers through this evening, especially across the Cape and Islands where rain may be a bit more persistent to shut down as low pressure develops off the coast.

In terms of snow, not expecting much more across the northern and western mountains, an additional coating to an inch at best is what we’re looking at through this evening.

Temperatures will be running in the low to mid 40s, 30s far north. Clouds and precipitation will clear out overnight with a northwest wind increasing helping to usher in colder air in time for the weekend. Lows Friday night drop into the 20s north, low 30s south.

Winter returns in time for the weekend, but we'll also be on the dry side as high pressure builds into the region. Highs Saturday will reach the low 30s, 20s north along with a gusty northwest wind, which will make it feel colder.

Mostly clear skies Saturday night will allow temperatures to really drop across the north with lows expected to be in the teens and single digits with a few of the colder valleys dropping to or below 0. Not as cold across the south with lows in the teens and low 20s — a gusty northwest wind will make it feel like the single digits for a time before it diminishes Sunday morning.

We stay cold Sunday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures slightly below average, in the upper 30s south, low to mid 30s north with lighter winds in the afternoon.

Next week, we'll really see a warm up, especially as we head into the mid-week with highs reaching the upper 50s, perhaps a few low 60s around as well.

That all depends on cloud cover as we're expecting some unsettled conditions with rain showers to go along with it. Either way, Spring will be in the air as we close out the month of February.