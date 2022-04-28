Cold Wind Chills to Start the Day; High Temperatures Only Reach 40s, 50s

We woke up to bitterly cold wind chills across New England Thursday morning…especially for late April. It felt like the 20s and low 30s as the gusty northwest wind continued throughout the night.

A cutoff low pressure system continues to spin around Nova Scotia and so our same weather pattern continues. Off-and-on clouds mainly in eastern New England versus sunshine in western New England.

Highs only reach the 40s in Maine and the 50s elsewhere thanks to the cool airflow from Canada. The wind remains gusty, too -- northwest between 30 and 40 mph.

Our brush fire danger remains elevated due to the dry brush, dry air, and gusty winds. Our pollen count is also high again with the dry weather (for most) and gusty winds.

Tonight’s lows drop to the 30s again away from the coast and wind chills continue to be around as the breeze remains overnight. The wind continues through Friday with gusts around 30 mph.

The center of low pressure is slowly pulling away late Friday but it will be very slow-going. Clouds in eastern New England and sunshine west means cooler temperatures in the 40s in Maine, 50s east, and 50s to near 60 west.

Snow showers continue in the mountains and across northern New England through early Friday afternoon. Coatings to 3” of snow will be possible in northern Vermont and New Hampshire, while across the crown of Maine we may see around 6” of snowfall.

The low pressure system slowly pulls away Saturday, but we still have temps in the 50s and partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is the better day of the two this weekend with highs in the mid 60s and sunshine for all.

Milder temperatures stick around for next week with highs in the 60s but each day there is a chance for rain as little waves of low pressure pass through from time to time. Stay tuned for updates!