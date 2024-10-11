Coldplay adds additional show at Gillette Stadium

Coldplay is set to play Gillette Stadium next July, not once, but twice.

Coldplay announced its 2025 North American tour dates earlier this week, including a scheduled show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 15. After high ticket demand from fans, they added one more night in Massachusetts. The band will play in Foxborough on July 16 too.

The tour's extension also includes two nights at Rodger Stadium in Toronto on July 11 and 12 and a second night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 27, according to a post on X by Ticketmaster. Tickets for the Boston shows are now on sale.

Last week, the British rock band made headlines after making a surprise visit to a record store in New York City and performed for fans following an appearance on the TODAY show.

Lucky shoppers were treated to a surprise appearance by Coldplay at local New York City vinyl store Rough Trade on Tuesday.