New Hampshire

College athlete suspected of killing girl, 7, arrested in NH

The girl was brought to a local hospital April 11 without a pulse but with what the U.S. Marshals said was obvious signs she'd been abused

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A student-athlete wanted on a murder charge in the death of a girl in Washington State this April was arrested Wednesday in New Hampshire, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Demiko Fox, 22, was arrested without incident near Bow Junction in Bow, New Hampshire, just south of Concord, according to the Marshals. He'd been tracked to a temporary residence in the town by Kirkland police, who have been investigating the death of the 7-year-old girl who'd been in his care.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

She was brought to a local hospital April 11 without a pulse but with what the Marshals said was obvious signs she'd been abused. Despite being stabilized at the hospital, she had acute brain trauma and died six days later at a Seattle trauma center.

The girl's death was recently ruled a homicide, according to the Marshals.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

A warrant for Fox' arrest on a charge of second-degree murder was issued in King County, officials said. They noted he was a student-athlete at a college in the Bow, New Hampshire, area.

After his arrest, Fox was held without bail at Merrimack County Department of Corrections on a charge of fugitive from justice, ahead of his extradition to Washington State, the officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Fox had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

What it's like when a whale jumps onto your boat: ‘He just popped up'

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by van on I-293 in NH

Lowell 20 hours ago

Man arrested in deadly shooting during party at Lowell temple parking lot

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us