College Students Move Out Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Many college students in the Boston area are packing up their dorms as they are forced to leave campus mid-semester as their colleges and universities try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Dozens of colleges and universities across New England are closing their campuses and switching to online learning.

Students at Harvard University learned earlier this week of their Sunday moving deadline in a letter from Harvard President Lawrence Bacow. Classes will be taught online until further notice.

Harvard announced Friday that two members of the Harvard community were tested for coronavirus, with one testing positive.

At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, students and faculty are preparing to move classes online. Students are not permitted to return to campus after spring break and have to move out by Tuesday, March 17.

The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has risen to 138, health officials announced Saturday, up 15 from Friday. It's the second consecutive day of a 15-person increase in the commonwealth. Also announced Saturday were the first cases in Cape Cod and Worcester.