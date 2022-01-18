College Students Return to Boston Campuses With Testing, Vaccine Mandates

Northeastern University, Emerson College and Boston College students return to class Tuesday with a laundry list of COVID testing and vaccination rules to abide by.

Northeastern students are required to test once a week. The university has a vaccine requirement and everyone is required to have a booster shot when they begin class today. They also have an indoor mask mandate.

Emerson College expects students to get tested for COVID-19 twice a week. They are asking students not to gather in indoor spaces through Jan. 24, with the exception of classrooms. The school has an ongoing indoor mask mandate.

Anyone 12 and older has to provide proof of at least one COVID vaccine shot to enter certain businesses in Boston as of Saturday.

Boston College requires that students take a PCR test within 72 hours of returning to campus. They also have a mask mandate through Jan. 31.

Tufts University and Boston University students also return to campus this week. Harvard University students return next week, while MIT students return on Jan. 31.

In communication to their students, some colleges have acknowledged an increase in cases in their school community, but each respective administration said they feel confident in the protocols in place to return to campus.

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a city-wide vaccine mandate, which took effect over the weekend. The mandate requires anyone 12 and older to prove that they’ve had at least one shot to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and other entertainment venues.