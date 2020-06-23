Columbia Gas to Be Sentenced Over Merrimack Valley Gas Disaster

Columbia Gas is expected to be sentenced today for its role in the gas explosions that rocked Lawrence, Andover and North Andover more than a year and a half ago.

Columbia Gas, the utility behind the deadly 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions, agreed to plead guilty in connection with the disaster, pay a $53 million fine and be sold by its parent company, NiSource.

Eversource Energy will acquire Columbia Gas for $1.1 billion dollars.

Columbia Gas will be sentenced virtually by a federal judge in Boston Tuesday after hitting a snag in June when a federal judge questioned the terms of the plea deal.

Federal officials accuse Columbia Gas of putting profits over Public Safety. They argue that they were too focused on completing an underground project and neglected safety planning and proper procedures in the field.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the disaster in October of 2019, saying the probable cause of the overpressurization that led to the gas explosions was Columbia Gas' "weak engineering management that did not adequately plan, review, sequence, and oversee the construction project" that led to the abandonment of a cast iron gas main without first relocating regulator sensor lines to the new main.

The Sept, 13, 2018 gas explosions killed 18-year-old Leonel Rondon and injured 25 others, set more than 100 homes on fire and displaced 8,000 people in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.