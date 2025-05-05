Comcast RISE to award grants to 100 small businesses in Greater Boston

Comcast announced that it will award comprehensive grant packages to 100 small business owners in Greater Boston as part of the Comcast RISE program to support entrepreneurial growth and community investment.

Through May 31, eligible small businesses in Boston can apply for the Comcast RISE program at www.ComcastRISE.com.

Boston is one of five regions across the country in which grant packages will be awarded to 100 local businesses. A total of 100 grants per region, or 500 grants, will be announced in August, with these new recipients joining the 14,000 entrepreneurs who have been supported through Comcast RISE since the program launched in 2020.

“We all know how vital small businesses are to the Greater Boston economy and now we can share Comcast’s commitment to supporting them,” Carolyne Hannan, senior vice president of Comcast’s New England Region, said in a statement. “Comcast RISE is focused on supporting the growth of these small businesses, uplifting our local entrepreneurs, and our continued commitment to their success. We encourage eligible small business owners to apply for the Comcast RISE program to help grow and support your business.”

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company’s comprehensive initiative to create digital opportunity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. More information on eligibility requirements and details on how to apply are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.