Boston Restaurant Talk

Comfort food chain closes, but these restaurants just opened in Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between November 18 and November 24.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Kaia Opens in the South End
A new coastal Greek restaurant from a local hospitality group has debuted in Boston.
Full Story

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A Sanctuary Cafe Opens in Beacon Hill
A new cat cafe is now fully up and running in a Boston neighborhood.
Full Story

Top Mix Bar & Kitchen Opens in Cambridge's Alewife Area
A pair of restaurants in Boston known for their Caribbean-style bar bites and cocktails have been joined by a third location in Cambridge.
Full Story

Boston Market in Brockton Appears to Be Closed
A restaurant chain that got its start in the local area has closed its sole remaining location inside Route 495.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine 52 mins ago

Woman seriously injured in shooting in central Maine; man in custody

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Newton police searching for van driver who exposed himself to teens

Row 34 to Open in Boston's Kenmore Square
A local group of restaurants known for their seafood will be opening their fifth location--and their second within the city of Boston.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]


Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

    

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us