Comfort food chain closes, but these restaurants just opened in Greater Boston

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between November 18 and November 24.

Kaia Opens in the South End

A new coastal Greek restaurant from a local hospitality group has debuted in Boston.

A Sanctuary Cafe Opens in Beacon Hill

A new cat cafe is now fully up and running in a Boston neighborhood.

Top Mix Bar & Kitchen Opens in Cambridge's Alewife Area

A pair of restaurants in Boston known for their Caribbean-style bar bites and cocktails have been joined by a third location in Cambridge.

Boston Market in Brockton Appears to Be Closed

A restaurant chain that got its start in the local area has closed its sole remaining location inside Route 495.

Row 34 to Open in Boston's Kenmore Square

A local group of restaurants known for their seafood will be opening their fifth location--and their second within the city of Boston.

