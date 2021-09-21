Comfortable Weather Tuesday, Heat and Humidity Increase Wednesday

Our dry and comfortable weather continues for one more day, on our last day of summer. Ironically, our first day of fall is going to feel more like summer on Wednesday as we increase the heat and humidity.

Highs Tuesday reach the upper 60s to low 70s, with cooler temps near the coast and a mix of clouds and sun. The clouds fill in more Tuesday night and Wednesday as a slow-moving system inches closer to us. With the higher humidity and that system to our northwest we expect a couple showers here and there on Wednesday.

Thursday, we expect more widespread showers chances as the storm center moves closer to us. The heavy rain may hold off until Thursday night into Friday as the actual cold front moves through.

There is a chance we also see scattered storms Friday as the front heads through. As for rainfall totals by the end of the week, we may squeeze out around half an inch with higher totals in western New England.

There is a chance this storm system gets stalled in the jet stream right over us. If that’s the case, the showers may linger into the Saturday forecast. Plus, an upper level low could also pass through Sunday into Monday, meaning repeated shower chances through at least the start to next week.

We will continue to update the forecast. There is more dry air next week and potentially true fall weather toward the end of the 10-day.