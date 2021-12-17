Commercial Building Catches Fire in Brighton

Boston firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building in Brighton Friday morning.

The fire spread through multiple floors of the building at 185 Corey Road by 4:30 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department. Crews opened the roof of the building to help ventilate thick smoke.

The heavy black smoke permeated the neighborhood by shortly after 5 a.m. Crews evacuated the building as the flames began erupting through the roof. No further information was immediately available.

All members have been ordered out of the building as the fire has bourses through the roof. The neighborhood is filled with heavy black smoke . All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/bUFP6sjSpi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 17, 2021

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.