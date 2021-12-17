Local

Commercial Building Catches Fire in Brighton

By Mary Markos

Boston Fire Department

Boston firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building in Brighton Friday morning.

The fire spread through multiple floors of the building at 185 Corey Road by 4:30 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department. Crews opened the roof of the building to help ventilate thick smoke.

The heavy black smoke permeated the neighborhood by shortly after 5 a.m. Crews evacuated the building as the flames began erupting through the roof. No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

