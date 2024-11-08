Commission offers prime Providence HQ site for $1 to keep Hasbro in Rhode Island

The quasi-state panel in charge of allocating a swath of prime development sites in Providence has agreed to offer its most prominent parcel to Hasbro Inc. in a pitch to keep the company from moving to Massachusetts.
The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to offer "Parcel 42" to Hasbro, if the company wants it, for one dollar. The park-like one-acre lot on the Providence River is at the heart of the city's so-called Innovation District.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
The toy and game company, led by CEO Chris Cocks, has said it wishes to leave its longtime Pawtucket headquarters for a potential move to Boston. Rhode Island officials are pitching Providence instead.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.