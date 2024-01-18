Commission to consider objections to Trump being on Mass. ballot

The Massachusetts Ballot Commission is set to consider two challenges to putting former President Donald Trump on the state's ballot. This comes as a Maine judge delayed the decision to remove Trump from its ballot.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the 1 Ashburton Place building in downtown Boston.

This is the result of two objections filed by Free Speech for People and Massachusetts-based civil rights firm Lichten and Liss-Riordan.

The pair are trying to remove Trump from the ballot for not just the state's primary but also the general election. They believe he "engaged in rebellion and insurrection against the Constitution of the United States" back on Jan. 6, 2021, which some refer to as the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

However, this isn't a one-off. In Maine, the secretary of state last month barred Trump from the state's Republican primary after the state of Colorado's Supreme Court ruled Trump was in ineligible for the White House.

Trump has appealed the Colorado decision to the Supreme Court, forcing a Maine judge on Wednesday to pause their ruling decision, allowing time for the Supreme Court to resolve the case.

During Thursday's conference, the commission could dismiss the objections if it determines the objections against Trump are not within its jurisdiction.