Commonwealth in Cambridge's Kendall Square is closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A casual upscale restaurant in Cambridge whose space is also used for events and functions is closing its doors.

According to an Instagram post from owner Steve Postal, Commonwealth in Kendall Square is getting ready to shut down, with the last day for the Broad Canal Way spot being November 4 (November 2 for regular service). Postal, who first opened Commonwealth in 2013, is also one of the people behind Revival Cafe & Kitchen in downtown Boston, Cambridge's Alewife area, and Somerville's Davis Square, along with an upcoming location in Lexington Center that we reported about this spring.

The address for Commonwealth in Kendall Square is 11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge, MA, 02142. Its website can be found at https://www.commonwealthcambridge.com/

