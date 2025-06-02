Community demands answers after ICE detains Mass. high school student

Students, teachers, friends and relatives are shocked and upset – even organizing a rally in support of this Massachusetts teenager over the weekend.

Marcelo Gomes, an 18-year-old Milford High School junior, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on his way to volleyball practice Saturday morning.

His girlfriend says he was picking up some of his teammates when four ICE vehicles surrounded his car, jumped out and arrested him.

On Sunday, hundreds of supporters marched from Milford’s graduation ceremony to Town Hall to rally for Gomes’ release.

There was a mile-long march from Milford High School to Town Hall on Sunday as people protested the day after an 18-year-old, identified by family as Marcelo, was taken into custody by ICE agents on his way to volleyball practice Saturday morning.

His girlfriend said he was supposed to play the drums in the school band during her graduation, but instead he’s sleeping on the floor of a holding cell with dozens of other men.

"He said they had put chains around his ankles and on his wrists and that he was first in, I think, Burlington and then transferred to Plymouth, and right now, I haven’t spoken to him since then, I don’t know how he’s doing," said Julianys Rentas Figueroa, Marcelo's girlfriend.

“Did you really stop a high school kid and he’s under arrest, for what?" Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said. "And the Milford police weren’t there? Shocking.”

Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement, “I’m disturbed and outraged... I’m demanding that ICE provide immediate information about why he was arrested, where he is and how his due process is being protected... The Trump Administration continues to create fear in our communities, and it’s making us all less safe.”

NBC10 Boston has reached out to ICE for details on why Gomes was detained and where he’s being held, but has yet to hear back.