Community demands answers on death of Mass. State Police trooper during training exercise

Three months after the death of a trooper from injuries he suffered during a training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree, his family and community are continuing to demand answers.

Locals demanding answers in the death of Enrique Delgado García stood along Lincoln Street rallying to support him.

With signs and photos, braving the cold, the group of about 30 people is demanding justice for García. Mothers standing alongside their children calling for answers.

The same answers Sandra García wants following the death of her son.

It has been three months since Enrique Delgado-Garcia died from injuries he suffered during a training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree.

The family says they've heard nothing from authorities about the circumstances of his death since he died on September 13th.

The 25-year-old State Police cadet died at their training facility in what was reported as a medical crisis during a training exercise.

The family says all they know is that García was hit in the head and lost consciousness, along with all of his teeth being broken and bruises on his body.

The culture of the Massachusetts State Police Academy has faced scrutiny following the death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia this year.

“He had dreams and a future that was going to be remarkable and it was all cut short. The family just needs to get answers as to what happened.”

“It was his dream to become a Mass. State trooper. But obviously not under these circumstances.”

