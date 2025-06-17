Community, leaders gather in Chelsea to call for ICE raids to stop

Affected families and elected officials spoke out against the Trump administration's immigration response Monday night in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Concerned neighbors packed into La Colaborativa after weeks of raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in their community.

One woman in attendance Monday was Mayra Balderas, the stepmother of Geovani De la Cruz, who was detained by ICE just days after graduating from Chelsea High School.

"I'm going to be the person who's going to fight for every single person that's going through this, because some people are scared to talk," she said.

Marcelo Gomes Da Silva described disturbing conditions at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Burlington as the agency continues to detain young men around his age.

Balderas sat in the crowd, eager to learn what could be done to return her son.

"He has a work permit, and he has a license," she said, questioning why this is happening.

ICE agents took De La Cruz, 20, and Belizario Vazquez, a 19-year-old currently attending Chelsea High School, into custody last week.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, spoke at the event.

"There are not mass deportations happening, there are mass kidnappings happening," she told the crowd.

Pressley told reporters she came to La Colaborativa to help families affected by ICE operations.

"The reason why I'm in Chelsea is because so many families have been directly impacted. There are some high-profile cases that you're aware of, but many more that you are not," she said. "So outside of prying eyes and cameras, I will be spending time with those families, and that will directly inform my strategy."