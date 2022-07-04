Community Leaders Condemn Hate After White Supremacists March Through Boston

Boston community leaders will gather for a press conference Monday morning to speak out against a demonstration by dozens of apparent white supremacists who marched through the city's streets and an alleged attack on a Black man on Saturday.

The Boston Police Department said it learned around 12:30 p.m. that about 100 protesters had gathered on Congress Street near City Hall Plaza.

Photos and videos posted to social media appeared to show throngs of protesters marching under the banner of the Patriot Front, characterized by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white supremacist group.

Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that investigators are looking into a confrontation that broke out during the march near Back Bay station, though no charges have been filed at this time. A photo captured by a Boston Herald photographer appears to show marchers clashing with a Black man.

"Investigations are still ongoing, particularly the civil rights investigation around the brief confrontation that happened right outside the police station as this group was departing," Wu told reporters Monday.

The New Democracy Coalition, a group focused on civic engagement and advocacy for historically disenfranchised groups, said the victim of that confrontation will be at Monday's event, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police said there is no indication that Patriot Front will be a problem for the city's July 4 events and that they are prepared to respond to any issues. The mayor noted that they are in touch with city, state and federal law enforcement to monitor any potential disruption and that the city "will not be intimidated" by Saturday's display.

Leaders react to Saturday's march

"To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don't hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for," Wu wrote on Twitter.

"It is insulting to the city of Boston, especially in a moment when we lift up our role for fighting for equality and liberty for every single person and the parts of that fight that we are still leading the way on today," Wu added in comments made Monday morning.

"I'm outraged and disgusted at the white supremacist group protesting today," added City Council President Ed Flynn in a tweet.

In a longer statement, Flynn referred to the Patriot Front's actions last month at a Pride event in Idaho, where 31 members of the hate group were arrested on charges of conspiracy to riot. Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White said he and his department subsequently received death threats from anonymous callers.

"It is incumbent upon all of us to acknowledge, call out, and disavow the growing extremism and creeping hate in our country wherever we see it," Flynn wrote. "We must always stand with the Jewish community and our communities of color, educate our children about the horrors of the past so that history does not repeat itself, and make clear to all neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups that they are not welcome and will never represent our values."

Revolutionary Spaces, which operates the Old State House, slammed the group for protesting outside the historic site.

"No place was more central to the birth of our most fundamental democratic ideals than the Old State House," Revolutionary Spaces President and CEO Nathaniel Sheidley said in a statement. "The presence in its shadow of those who would reject these ideals is an important reminder that democracy is fragile and the work of building a society rooted in liberty and justice for all is not finished."

City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune said the protesters are "Cowards, all of them. No place for what they're selling in our city."

"This is disgusting. Hate groups have no place in our society," City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo said in a tweet. "Boston is for everyone, recognizes the gift that is our diversity, and will never cower or capitulate to hate."

