MBTA Commuter Rail announces special event services for Gillette Stadium shows

The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis announced that they will be providing round-trip, special event train service from Boston and Providence to Gillette Stadium for multiple shows at the end of August.

Service will be available for the following shows:

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - August 24 and & August 26.

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks - September 23

Karol G - September 28

Round-trip tickets are $20 and are only available via the mTicket app.

The Boston trains will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station. The Providence trains will depart from Providence Station and make stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving at Foxboro Station.

Each train is expected to arrive in Foxboro one hour before the show and it is expected to leave 30 minutes after the show ends.

You can find more information about the service and the events here.