Company chosen to rebuild Rhode Island's Washington Bridge at a cost of $339M

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee announced Friday that the Walsh Construction Company has been selected to rebuild the westbound side of the Washington Bridge.

The contract will cost $339 million, though incentives and contingencies could bring that total cost up to $427 million. McKee had said last year that the cost of the project would likely be between $250 million and $300 million.

State officials billed Walsh as "one of the nation's top bridge builders" in a press release announcing the deal.

“Today, Rhode Island is moving forward toward a new, state-of-the-art Washington Bridge that will get residents where they need to go safely and smoothly,” McKee said. “With a world-class construction company hired, a project cost that is well within our budgeted funds, and a project timeline that is driven by industry expertise, we’re positioned to deliver a bridge that will truly outlast our lifetimes.”

Walsh is scheduled to begin initial work on the project in July, including surveying the site, ordering materials and mobilizing workers. The project is expected to be completed by November 2028.

State officials said the new bridge will be designed for easier inspection and maintenance, with a 100-year design life and several other key improvements, including:

Additional travel lane, new off-ramp : Includes increasing the number of lanes over the bridge from four to five and constructing a new on-ramp to Interstate 195 West from Gano Street and an off-ramp from I-195 West to Waterfront Drive.

: Includes increasing the number of lanes over the bridge from four to five and constructing a new on-ramp to Interstate 195 West from Gano Street and an off-ramp from I-195 West to Waterfront Drive. New travel lane configurations to reduce longstanding congestion : Includes new lane configurations for I-195 West in East Providence to eliminate longstanding traffic delays westbound toward Providence. This will provide an additional travel lane approaching the bridge. To accomplish this, the contractor will widen I-195 West to provide three lanes instead of four between the Broadway on-ramp and the Washington Bridge, replace the Potter Street overpass, and relocate an existing pier connected to the off-ramp from I-195 East to Taunton Avenue.

: Includes new lane configurations for I-195 West in East Providence to eliminate longstanding traffic delays westbound toward Providence. This will provide an additional travel lane approaching the bridge. To accomplish this, the contractor will widen I-195 West to provide three lanes instead of four between the Broadway on-ramp and the Washington Bridge, replace the Potter Street overpass, and relocate an existing pier connected to the off-ramp from I-195 East to Taunton Avenue. New substructure: The bridge will be built on an entirely new substructure. The removal of the substructure was added to the demolition project last fall.

The bridge will be built on an entirely new substructure. The removal of the substructure was added to the demolition project last fall. Smaller footprint: The new bridge will have a footprint that is more than 450 feet shorter than the old bridge. The design calls for far fewer supporting piers in the river.

The new bridge will have a footprint that is more than 450 feet shorter than the old bridge. The design calls for far fewer supporting piers in the river. Aesthetics: Aesthetic lighting will illuminate the length of the bridge deck on its northern side. Prefabricated arches will be built over local streets on both the Providence and East Providence sides of the river to mimic the look the original Washington Bridge.

“Our goal was to provide a design and a plan to build a bridge that will carry 80,000 vehicles every day safely for 100 years. This contract achieves that goal. It includes a reasonable schedule and a realistic budget. And it will be executed by one of the best firms in the country,” said Peter Alviti, director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

The current demolition project remains on schedule for completion by the end of the year, with the start of underwater segments of the old bridge foundation beginning after July 1.

The Washington Bridge was partially shut down in December of 2023 over safety concerns, and an independent review later found additional structural deficiencies requring it to be replaced.