Competitor dies during Maine road rally race through forest​

A competitor was killed in a crash on the first day of a rally race through a forest in upstate Maine, leading organizers to cancel the event's second day.

Erin Kelly, 48, of Marshall, Virginia, died Friday when her team's car crashed near Lower Richardson Lake during the New England Forest Rally, where vehicles race along rural backroads and logging tracks near Maine's border with New Hampshire, NBC affiliate News Center Maine reported.

The American Rally Association (ARA), which sanctioned the race, said Kelly was co-driving with her long-time driver and rally partner, Thomas "TJ" Pullen, 41, of Northwood, New Hampshire. The fatal crash occurred during the final stage of the competition Friday, just outside Bethel.

In rally racing, navigators sit next to the drivers and read out course notes such as when to expect turns.

American Rally Associated Erin Kelly pictured with her longtime driver and rally partner TJ Pullen. Credit: American Rally Association

According to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation shows Kelly and Pullen's car failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and lost control, causing it to crash into a tree on the passenger's side of the car, News Center Maine reported.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, the ARA said.

The sheriff's office said Kelly and Pullen were wearing helmets and restraining devices.

The crash remains under investigation.

Oxford County Sheriff's Office Photo provided by the Oxford County Sheriff's Office

Following the tragedy, race organizers and ARA officials met with other competitors and decided to cancel the rest of the event, which was scheduled to continue Saturday near Errol, NH.

The decision was announced in a Facebook post, with the organization adding that they would be holding a get-together and cookout Saturday afternoon at Sunday River.

“Our focus right now is on Erin, TJ, and their families,” ARA Series Director Preston Osborn said in a statement. “Erin was an accomplished co-driver and a well-loved member of our rally community. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and our competitors and fans.”

The chairman of the New England Forest Rally, Chris Cyr, told News Center Maine that Kelly had been in the sport for around a decade.

"They're so known in our community so its a big loss for everyone for sure," he said.

Cyr also told News Center Maine that this year's Forest Rally was supposed to be a big celebration following the death of one of their most famous drivers, Ken Block, last winter in a snowmobile accident.

"It's very rare to have a fatality and something just feels off right now for sure," Cyr said. "We hope Erin's family can get some peace in this time… we are just going to take some time and hopefully be back in the future."

The Associated Press contributed to this report