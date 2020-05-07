Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Concern of 3-Year-Old Boy Leads to Rescue of Elderly Neighbor Trapped in Basement

By Mike Pescaro

184836742
Getty Images/iStockphoto

An 3-year-old New Hampshire boy's concern led police to find and rescue an elderly neighbor who was trapped in her basement for three days.

A woman in Hampton was walking with her young son, Eyas, when he asked to bring his neighbor's newspaper up to her porch, police said.

When the boy brought up the paper, he noticed multiple other newspapers sitting on the porch. The boy told his mother, according to police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 41 mins ago

Mass. Sees 132 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,696 More Confirmed Cases

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Movement to Give: MA COVID-19 Relief Fund Drive

After the resident did not answer the phone or the door, police responded to the home and found her trapped in a small corridor in her basement.

Police said the woman was in good spirits despite being trapped for more than three days. She was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with minor injuries.

The Hampton Police Department thanked the boy and reminded the public to check on elderly or vulnerable people.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireHampton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us