Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
monkeypox

Concern That Colleges Could Fuel More Monkeypox Spread Ahead of Fall Semester

There have been over 100 cases of the virus reported so far in Massachusetts

By Jeff Saperstone and Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

The start of the fall semester for local colleges and universities is now just weeks away, but health experts are voicing concern over how that could impact the spread of monkeypox.

Health officials are urging college administrators to have a plan in place to deal with the virus. Meanwhile, the Biden Administration says more than 780,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available starting Friday.

Cases of the virus are climbing around the world and here in Massachusetts. Health experts say college students need to pay close attention to the startling trends.

With monkeypox spreading, infectious disease doctors say colleges should be prepared.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dr. Rachel Cox is an epidemiologist at Mass. General Hospital, and says she expects the number of cases to grow rapidly as college students head back to campus.

"I think it's definitely possible for college campuses to be the next hot spot," Dr. Cox said. "It's obviously an area where there's a lot of close contact, you know, living in dorms. There also tends to be a lot more sexual activity, experimentation and things like that."

There have been 115 reported cases of the virus in the Bay State, mainly in adult men.

More Monkeypox Headlines

monkeypox 15 hours ago

Mass. Announces 36 More Monkeypox Cases; No Deaths From Illness Reported in US

monkeypox 7 hours ago

Despite Rise in Cases, US Officials Say Monkeypox Can Be Stopped

This article tagged under:

monkeypoxColleges & Universitiespublic healthMass General Hospitalmonkeypox vaccine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us