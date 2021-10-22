‘Concerning Video' Prompts Stay-in-Place Order at Brockton High School

A stay-in-place order is in effect at Brockton High School on Friday morning after school officials say a "concerning video" was brought to the attention of the administration.
Officials said no threat has been made, and the stay-in-place was ordered so administrators can conduct an investigation into the video.
The school said students are safely in their classrooms and instruction is ongoing. They urged parents not to call the high school until the stay-in-place has concluded.
No further information was immediately available.