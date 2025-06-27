Concord bookstore ranks among best in nation in new list

A Massachusetts bookstore is getting national recognition for its storied collection of books.

Barrow Bookstore in Concord ranked No. 4 on a list of the top 10 independent bookstores in the country as voted for by USA Today readers.

"We always say Barrow Bookstore is home for the eclectic reader, where you will find something for everyone," said Jaimee Joroff, manager of Barrow Bookstore.

The bookstore is a treasure trove of gently read and antique books. On the shelves, you'll find original works from Concord residents dating back to the 1800s, including Ralph Waldo Emerson, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Louisa May Alcott, Henry David Thoreau and more.

"We've really branched it out to the six degrees of separation from the authors over time who will have connections back to the Salem witch trials, back to old England and back to Concord," Joroff said.

The focus has always been on Concord history and American history, particularly the Revolutionary War, but over time the store has expanded its collection and carries a wide variety of genres.

"We try and have anything, from a first edition of Little Women to a lovely reading copy that you could give your 6-year-old to read," added Joroff.

The name of the bookstore comes from a trip one of the founders, Claiborne Dawes, took to London. While walking along the River Thames, Dawes saw wheelbarrows lined up with books for sale. Joroff said Dawes loved the idea so much that she bought an old-fashioned wheelbarrow when she got back to Concord and opened Barrow Bookstore.

Now, it's a destination for readers and collectors alike.

"For anyone who loves reading, a place like this, I think, is almost, if you're in the area, you're required to stop," said Jim Garrett, who went out of his way to visit the bookstore on a trip to Boston from Tennessee.

Barrow Bookstore has been women-owned for three generations since opening in 1971, offering items you can't find anywhere else.

"I love finding used books that are some of my favorites," Garrett said as he held up a hardcover copy of "The Old Man and the Sea" by Ernest Hemingway. "I've never seen this one before, and there it was."

At Barrow Bookstore, you can journey through time and get lost in the pages.

"You can come in, you can sit, and you can read, and we can all share stories,”"Joroff said. "To me, it just restores my faith in humanity."

The bookstore also holds readings and author events throughout the year, and dives into the back stories of the books it carries in a YouTube series.