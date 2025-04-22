Two seniors at a Massachusetts high school were killed and two others critically injured in a car crash in Florida on Monday night, school officials say.

"The Concord-Carlisle High School community has learned of a tragic car accident that took place in Florida on Monday night," the school district said in a statement Tuesday. "Two seniors, Jimmy McIntosh and Hannah Wasserman, passed away as a result of the accident. Additionally, two other seniors were involved in the accident and are currently in critical condition."

The names of the two students who remain hospitalized have not been released.

“We offer our deep condolences to the families and friends of Hannah and Jimmy during this unimaginable time," Concord-Carlisle Regional School District Superintendent Laurie Hunter said. "Their loss will be deeply felt by our school community as well as by so many families in Carlisle and Concord. We are also keeping the other two students in our thoughts and wish them strength and a swift recovery."

She said grief counseling will be available at the school on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon and again on Monday when students return to school. This week is spring break in Massachusetts.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 98 west of Inlet Beach, Florida.

They said an SUV with four 18-year-olds from Massachusetts was headed west on Highway 98 when it crashed into a tractor-trailer performing a U-turn in the median around 9:30 p.m. The SUV struck the trailer and was thrown across the eastbound lanes, coming to rest in the tree line off the highway.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, and two other passengers were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one in the tractor-trailer was injured.