Concord Coach to Suspend Bus Service Throughout New England

Concord Coach Lines says it will suspend bus service throughout New England on Saturday after a former passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.
The state Health Department said Tuesday the passenger was on a Concord Coach Lines bus on four separate trips between March 11 and March 16.
The Concord Monitor reports the company will continue its current schedule through Friday and will resume service "once the threat to public health from the coronavirus pandemic is determined to be over."
