Driver hurt in collision with MBTA commuter train in Concord

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in more serious injuries,” Concord's fire chief said

By Asher Klein

A damaged car that was hit by an MBTA commuter train in Concord, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
Concord Fire Department

An MBTA commuter train hit a car in Concord, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, injuring the car's driver, fire officials said.

The crash, at the Conant Street railroad crossing, occurred at low speed, and the driver had minor injuries, according to the Concord Fire Department.

The train was heading west, toward Fitchburg, when it hit the car about 7 p.m., officials said.

“We are grateful that this incident did not result in more serious injuries,” Fire Chief Thomas Judge said. “Our crews, along with our police and EMS partners, responded quickly to provide care and ensure the scene was secured.”

MBTA Transit Police were investigating what happened. They didn't have more information Sunday night, including on what may have caused the crash.

Keolis, which operates the Commuter Rail, told NBC10 Boston that the gates and warning lights at the crossing were working, and that trains on the Fitchburg Line were delayed as a result of the crash.

