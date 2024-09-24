New Hampshire

Pursuit of wanted man in Concord prompts shelter-in-place at local college

Charles Cutting II, 37, of Rumney, was wanted on assault, domestic violence and criminal threatening charges, according to New Hampshire State Police

By Thea DiGiammerino

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

A man wanted on domestic violence charges was arrested in New Hampshire after a police chase and search in Concord Monday night that forced a local college campus to shelter in place.

Charles Cutting II, 37, of Rumney, was wanted on assault, domestic violence and criminal threatening charges, according to New Hampshire State Police. When he was found in Concord around 8 p.m. Monday, he fled from State and Concord police, eventually abandoning his vehicle on the NHTI campus.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The community college was placed on a shelter-in-place order while authorities searched for Cutting, who was found on a nearby walking trail.

Cutting was charged with disobeying an officer, reckless conduct, and reckless operation over the pursuit.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

More details were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us