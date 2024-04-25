New Hampshire

Man dead in NH fire, authorities say

A man was pronounced dead at a hospital after a fire on Lantern Lane in Concord, New Hampshire

A fire left a man dead Thursday in Concord, New Hampshire, according to officials.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office said the fire broke out around 3 p.m. on Lantern Lane. A man was found inside.

The man was brought to a hospital, where authorities say he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled Friday to determine the man's identity and the cause and manner of his death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-223-4289.

