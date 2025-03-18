NH high school evacuated as police investigate potential threat

A high school was evacuated after receiving a potential threat in Concord, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, local police said.

Concord police didn't share the nature of the threat at Bishop Brady High School, but said it was being investigated.

Parents were told to pick up their children at the Concord Boys & Girls Club, not the school.

The school didn't immediately share anything about what happened.