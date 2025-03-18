New Hampshire

NH high school evacuated as police investigate potential threat

Parents were told to pick up their children at the Concord Boys & Girls Club, not the school

By Asher Klein

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A high school was evacuated after receiving a potential threat in Concord, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, local police said.

Concord police didn't share the nature of the threat at Bishop Brady High School, but said it was being investigated.

Parents were told to pick up their children at the Concord Boys & Girls Club, not the school.

The school didn't immediately share anything about what happened.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireConcord
