Baby, mother, grandmother hit by vehicle in Concord pedestrian crash

Police and fire officials noted that charges could be filed in the crash on Old Marlborough Road by Williams Road

By Asher Klein

Three people in one family, including a baby, were injured while out for a walk when they were hit by a vehicle in Concord, Massachusetts, on Monday, officials said.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Concord police and firefighters. The driver, a 41-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was cooperating.

Details about the crash, reported about 1:40 p.m. on Old Marlborough Road by Williams Road, weren't immediately available, but as the investigation continued, they noted that charges could be filed.

The infant, mother and grandmother were taken to two area hospitals, officials said.

The Bruce Freeman Rail Trail runs through the intersection of Old Marlborough and Williams roads.

