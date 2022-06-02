Local

Concord Police Searching for SUV in Shooting Deaths of NH Couple

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were found shot to death three days after they went missing after going for a walk near their home

By Asher Klein

Images released by Concord police and New Hampshire state prosecutors showing a vehicle of interest in the investigation into the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
Handout

Police investigating the unsolved killings of a husband and wife in Concord, New Hampshire, are now looking for a vehicle that was near where they were last seen, authorities announced Thursday.

Detectives are looking to speak with the person who owns or drives a dark green Toyota RAV4 that was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Concord's Portsmouth Road Monday, April 18, state prosecutors and Concord police said.

Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid were found shot to death three days later near the trail. The 67-year-old and 66-year-old had been missing after going for a walk near their home on April 18.

Authorities investigating the murders of a husband and wife in Concord, New Hampshire, released a sketch of a person of interest.
Authorities have previously released a sketch of a male person of interest in the investigation. He was wearing a dark blue jacket, possibly with a hood, and khaki-colored pants, and he was carrying a black backpack.

More than $33,000 have been offered as a reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the Reids' killer.

