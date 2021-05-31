Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Natick

Confederate Flag Displayed at Natick Memorial Day Ceremony: ‘We Condemn This'

"We apologize to everyone hurt or harmed by this act," State Sen. Becca Rausch and Natick Select Board Chair Karen Adelman-Foster said in a joint statement

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

memorial-day-053016
NBC 5 News

Local elected officials say they are "shocked, dismayed, and horrified" that someone brought a Confederate flag to a Memorial Day ceremony in Natick, Massachusetts.

At a Monday morning observance in Natick Center, someone in the audience moved to the front of the crowed and displayed the Confederate flag, according to a joint statement from State Sen. Becca Rausch and Natick Select Board Chair Karen Adelman-Foster.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"This individual desecrated the Grand Army Civil War Memorial in Natick Center, the memories of all people who have fallen in defense of equality and freedom, and each and every person now fighting for meaningful anti-racism, diversity, and inclusion in our communities," the joint statement shared on Twitter read.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Bruins 2 hours ago

Bruins-Islanders Game 2 Highlights: Isles Even Series on Casey Cizikas' OT Goal

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Beer Flows at Crowded Boston Bars With COVID Restrictions Lifted Statewide: ‘It's About Time'

According to Rausch and Adelman-Foster, the person -- who they did not identify -- acted on his own.

"We apologize to everyone hurt or harmed by this act," their statement read. "We condemn this act outright, and remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing our shared values of justice, equity, and freedom."

This article tagged under:

NatickMassachusettsMemorial DayConfederate Flagnatick center
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us