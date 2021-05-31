Confederate Flag Displayed at Natick Memorial Day Ceremony: ‘We Condemn This'

Local elected officials say they are "shocked, dismayed, and horrified" that someone brought a Confederate flag to a Memorial Day ceremony in Natick, Massachusetts.

At a Monday morning observance in Natick Center, someone in the audience moved to the front of the crowed and displayed the Confederate flag, according to a joint statement from State Sen. Becca Rausch and Natick Select Board Chair Karen Adelman-Foster.

"This individual desecrated the Grand Army Civil War Memorial in Natick Center, the memories of all people who have fallen in defense of equality and freedom, and each and every person now fighting for meaningful anti-racism, diversity, and inclusion in our communities," the joint statement shared on Twitter read.

According to Rausch and Adelman-Foster, the person -- who they did not identify -- acted on his own.

"We apologize to everyone hurt or harmed by this act," their statement read. "We condemn this act outright, and remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing our shared values of justice, equity, and freedom."