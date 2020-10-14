Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Trump

Congressional Candidate Says She Was Hurt During Scuffle at Trump Rally

Rayla Campbell, who’s mounting a write-in campaign against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, said Monday’s rally in New Bedford had just wrapped up when the encounter happened

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

A Republican congressional candidate in Massachusetts who confronted two women at a Columbus Day rally in support of President Donald Trump said she was kicked in the head and fractured a leg bone during an ensuing scuffle.

Rayla Campbell, who’s mounting a write-in campaign against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, told the Boston Herald that Monday’s rally in New Bedford had just wrapped up when the encounter happened.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

child pornography 24 mins ago

Randolph Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Hannaford Slow to Report Product Tampering at One of Its Stores: Report

She told The Standard-Times that the two women had verbally harassed her during the event.

In a video taken by a bystander and obtained by WBSM radio, Campbell is seen standing outside a car and holding a bullhorn arguing with two women in the vehicle. The women get out of the car and slap their hands at the bullhorn.

“They put their hands on me four times before I went back at them,” Campbell told the Herald.

Later in the video, Campbell is seen walking toward the women as they back away. Campbell and one of the women then appear to push each other and fall to the ground. Eventually, the women got in their car and drove away.

Police responded to the scene and are investigating.

This article tagged under:

TrumpMassachusettsDonald TrumpNew BedfordColumbus Day
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us