Congressional Candidate Says She Was Hurt During Scuffle at Trump Rally

A Republican congressional candidate in Massachusetts who confronted two women at a Columbus Day rally in support of President Donald Trump said she was kicked in the head and fractured a leg bone during an ensuing scuffle.

Rayla Campbell, who’s mounting a write-in campaign against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, told the Boston Herald that Monday’s rally in New Bedford had just wrapped up when the encounter happened.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

She told The Standard-Times that the two women had verbally harassed her during the event.

In a video taken by a bystander and obtained by WBSM radio, Campbell is seen standing outside a car and holding a bullhorn arguing with two women in the vehicle. The women get out of the car and slap their hands at the bullhorn.

“They put their hands on me four times before I went back at them,” Campbell told the Herald.

Later in the video, Campbell is seen walking toward the women as they back away. Campbell and one of the women then appear to push each other and fall to the ground. Eventually, the women got in their car and drove away.

Police responded to the scene and are investigating.